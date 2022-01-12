Letter: COVID

Re: Jan. 10 letter by Claudia Wilson, “Biden has failed on testing front.”
The author is upset with the large number of COVID hospitalizations and deaths, blaming them on Biden because he promised an end to the pandemic. Don't judge a president by his campaign promises. Presidents have to say the darndest things, because a large number of gullibles base their vote on hopes and dreams, rather than hard facts.
The truth is that healthy people who get vaccinated largely stay out of the hospital. My prayers are with those who refuse to live the “new normal.”
A final word: A large number of so-called COVID cases have no cause for concern. It’s time for the medical community to find some term for these phantom cases. Also, we need a test that tells people when they need to seek medical assistance.
Robert Mann
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.