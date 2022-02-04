 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: COVID
The Supreme Court’s decision on workplace vaccination rules means we will have COVID around indefinitely. We need to accept this reality and adapt to it. Just about everybody is going to get COVID. In the new normal the fully vaccinated and healthy should be given the freedom to get on with their lives. Others will have to take responsibility for their own safety or suffer the consequences.

Meanwhile, the medical community bombards us with an inflated number of COVID cases. The fact is that many COVID “cases” have minor or no symptoms; if no one is sick why call it a case? Our current tests are a major cause of this distortion; a test that indicates when it's time to seek medical assistance is needed. Also, the federal government needs to get away from its goal of universal vaccination; instead, provide states with the resources needed to handle their COVID issues.

Walter Mann

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

