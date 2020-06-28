Letter: covid

A recent writer said that the worst thing about the pandemic is that kids aren't going to school. I know what was meant, but it's not. Not by a long way. The worst thing is that people are dying. All ages, all races, all political persuasions. If you haven't become ill, you are fortunate, but you may. If you don't know someone who has become ill you are fortunate, but you probably will. If you don't know someone who has died...
This is THE fact about the pandemic. Not that the economy is taking a hit, or that your favorite restaurant may have to close forever, or that you have to wear a stupid mask. This is the fact which must, for the foreseeable future, inform and direct every political, public policy or personal decision. After it's all over we can pick up the pieces. We can get through this.
John McKiernan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
