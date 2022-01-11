 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Covid
Covid attacks

Scientist research

Hospitals overwhelmed

Schools close

Economy on edge

Recommendations made

Anti maskers fight

Vaccine developed

Anti vaxers fight it

Delta arrives

Antivaxer still deny

Schools close again. Mask mandates

Hospitals overwhelmed with Anti vaxers

Omnicron arrives...mutation because virus still extensively active

Hospitals in crisis mode..

Do not blame President Biden for the crazy economy and society we are experiencing but those who are selfish enough to ruin our Health care system as well as our children's formative years . Those who are so misguided regarding our science and the antivaxers who end up with the most severe illnesses. Maybe we should have field hospitals for those unvaccinated people. Maybe there the decisions can be made on who gets the best treatment or none at all depending on age, staffing, money. Maybe all the health care antivaxers can take care of them.

Susan Bennett

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

