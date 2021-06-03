Letter: COVID

Currently there's an investigation into the origin of COVID-19. Notwithstanding the scientific reasons for this, I don't see the point. I'm not aware of any virus being created in a lab. If the virus was in the Wuhan lab, it (or one of its antecedents) originated in nature.
The critical question is: When did the Chinese government learn about the pandemic threat of COVID and when did they reveal that information? Knowing about it for more than a week without informing the outside world would be totally unacceptable.
Just as critical: When the U.S. government learn about COVID's pandemic threat and when did it initiate action to protect Americans? There's a rumor that Trump was told about corona in September 2019 and quipped, "Let them drink American beer." I hope this is nothing more than a cruel joke, but one has to wonder.
Let the Truth be known.
Robert Mann
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.