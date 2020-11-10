 Skip to main content
Letter: COVID
Please can we stop saying,”We’ll never know for sure where we were infected... we wore masks, socially distanced and practiced good hygiene?!” After spending a lot of time with many different people I can tell you all that you probably don’t wear a mask properly, even though you are sure that you do, and even if you do it doesn’t provide you with protection unless it is a n95 mask. Along with this we don’t correct each other for not wearing the mask improperly,”Live and let die?”

Matthew Boo

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

