Letter: COVID

The Mayor and the Governor: We need a President
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is trying to protect people and save lives. Governor Brian Kemp, has a problem with that and is suing the Mayor. Wouldn't it be nice if we had a President, who relying on science and medicine had the best and most safe protocol for all Americans? You know, like other advanced countries. Then, we wouldn't have political bickering, but instead national guidelines to keep everyone on the same page and safe...United! Like in the United States. Instead the President, is busy taking away health care during a pandemic and defending the Confederate Flag. We need a President! Cue Joe Biden!
Saúl Ostroff
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!