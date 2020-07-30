You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: COVID
View Comments

Letter: COVID

The Mayor and the Governor: We need a President

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is trying to protect people and save lives. Governor Brian Kemp, has a problem with that and is suing the Mayor. Wouldn't it be nice if we had a President, who relying on science and medicine had the best and most safe protocol for all Americans? You know, like other advanced countries. Then, we wouldn't have political bickering, but instead national guidelines to keep everyone on the same page and safe...United! Like in the United States. Instead the President, is busy taking away health care during a pandemic and defending the Confederate Flag. We need a President! Cue Joe Biden!

Saúl Ostroff

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News