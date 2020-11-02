Letter: COVID10 and more

A recent letter-writer said the Obama administration granted $3.7M to China for research in bat-borne coronaviruses. Of that amount $1.9M was sent to Wuhan By Trump in 2017. The Obama administration left behind a 69 page cabinet-level exercise and global infrastructure plan to deal with a pandemic. It was called "Playbook for Early Response to HIgh Consequence Emerging Infectious Disease Threat and Biological Incidents", i.e. PREDICT. Unfortunately it was ignored by Trump
The writer also said the liberal Democrats did nothing substantial during the impeachment hearings. Actually, the House passed hundreds of bills during that time. In fact, the House has passed more than 450 bills that have not been acted on by the Republican Senate. The inability of the right-wing Senate to pass any legislation, except the first stimulus bill, beit for the virus or regular business, and to be on an unscheduled recess again, would gain them the Certificate of Under Achivement, which is more than shameful.
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!