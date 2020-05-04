Letter: COVID19 and immigrant doctors / nurses
Letter: COVID19 and immigrant doctors / nurses

Have you noticed on the COVID-19 coverage on TV of hospitals and medical facilities how many of the doctors and nurses have names that sound like they are from the middle-east. I have noted on my medical visits to Banner University Hospital over the last 15 years for major cardiac issues how many of the good doctors and residents have middle eastern sounding names (Partnership with the University of Arizona Medical School).

I raise this as evidence how important immigrants are to our medical care system. I am concerned when our president now claims he is going to shut off all immigration to the U.S.. How shortsighted! He is not paying attention to how important immigrant doctors and nurses are to our health care system. Raise your voice. We need an intelligent immigration system. With the pandemic projected to be a problem until a vaccine is proven and available, estimated at 18 to 24 months, we will need all the good doctors and nurses we can get.

George Workman

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

