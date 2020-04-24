Letter: Covid19 helps Biden by hiding from public scrutiny
Letter: Covid19 helps Biden by hiding from public scrutiny

Democrat presumptive nominee Joe Biden has largely been out of public view, and scrutiny, for the last six weeks since the stay-at-home national mitigation guidelines were issued. He has done a few uncomfortable and lame broadcasts from his home basement in Delaware. Being out of public view, not doing further debates or rallies helps Biden. How so? Because he is famous for his gaffes and misstatements. He is also avoiding angry responses to questions from displeased members of rally audiences. He can now sit in his basement and come across as Mr. Nice Guy who would have handled the Coronavirus pandemic perfectly without making any mistakes. Biden will likely play the isolation card for as long as possible, and use it as an excuse through the summer not to do any rallies, do a minimalist convention to subdue Sanders, and no audience debates with Trump in late summer. He will face softball questions from the Democrat news media moderators sitting ten feet apart. All good for Joe.

Ric Hanson

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

