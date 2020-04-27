Letter: Covid19 versusH1N1 & Ebola
View Comments

Letter: Covid19 versusH1N1 & Ebola

How things have changed, letter to the editor 4/23/2020

If I remember right, H1N1 and Ebola, were contained early on. The Democrats did not shut the government down for COVID-19, it is the extreme spreading of the virus that has shut things down, and remember, Trump shut down the Government over a wall in 2018-2019. It is easy to blame the Democrats for this pandemic, and it is a pandemic, not a flu or a cold like we were told by a certain person early on. H1N1 nor Ebola were never a pandemic that were present in all countries in the World and had as many deaths as COVID19. Look up the numbers of these infectious diseases please.

Martha brooks

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

One letter writer believes it's time for the country to move toward a universal vote by mail system, while another contends that Dems can do better than Andrew Cuomo for a candidate, in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News