Letter: Covid19 versusH1N1 & Ebola

How things have changed, letter to the editor 4/23/2020
If I remember right, H1N1 and Ebola, were contained early on. The Democrats did not shut the government down for COVID-19, it is the extreme spreading of the virus that has shut things down, and remember, Trump shut down the Government over a wall in 2018-2019. It is easy to blame the Democrats for this pandemic, and it is a pandemic, not a flu or a cold like we were told by a certain person early on. H1N1 nor Ebola were never a pandemic that were present in all countries in the World and had as many deaths as COVID19. Look up the numbers of these infectious diseases please.
Martha brooks
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
