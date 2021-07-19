 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid19
View Comments

Letter: Covid19

  • Comments

Over four million Covid19 deaths have occurred by July 2021. Have you ever wondered why you are not one of them? Maybe you have been vaccinated or had Covid19 (obviously survived) and have partial immunity. Maybe you are surrounded by vaccinated people and have little chance of getting a large enough load of virus to overcome your immune system. Maybe you are in excellent health and take precautions by wearing a mask and restricting your social activities. Maybe your have exercised your “right” not to get vaccinated and believe a virus cannot infect a person with “rights.” Maybe you believe Covid19 is a hoax and fake news brought on by the medical profession, governments, and news media. But the virus does not care what you believe because a virus does not think. It just does it thing and moves on from host to host and replicates until there are no more hosts. Maybe you are just lucky. The confirmed cases are over 188 million and still climbing. So, stay lucky.

Antone Hagen

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News