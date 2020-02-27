Letter: Crackdown on immigrants who use public benefits takes effect

Re: the Feb. 25 article "Many immigrants eschewing gov't benefits."
Across the country there used to be lines forming in the wee hours of the morning by immigrants applying for various social welfare benefits like food stamps and Medicaid. The story said those lines have disappeared out of fear. Most "immigrants" who come to the United States are petitioned by a relative. That relative petitioner is required to fill out federal form I-864 Affidavit of Support under penalty of perjury that he/she will be financially responsible for the person being petitioned and they will not obtain government social benefits, a public charge. Unfortunately, that really has never been enforced. Not too long ago, federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) stopped allowing known undocumented immigrants from residing in federal housing developments. These are reasons why so many Americans are disgusted at our immigration system, people gaming it, costing tax payers millions or billions. Democrat liberals do not seem to care.
Aida Reed
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.