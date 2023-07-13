Prior to the Dobbs ruling, we grew accustomed to how opponents of abortion rights mastered the art of reframing messages and redefining words to deny the facts. They crafted phrases like "fetal rights legislation" and "sanctity of life protections" to present themselves as righteous heroes. Now, they've taken their wordplay to the next level, hinting at a sweeping movement toward a restrictive "national abortion standard." This brings to mind the notorious "alternative facts" spin of Kellyanne Conway, which repackaged falsehoods as truth.
In its latest language war, the anti-abortion movement will claim a shift in public opinion while pressuring the media into agreement. Anti-choice proponents will urge reporters to avoid using the word "ban" while insinuating an orchestrated "national abortion consensus." It's crucial that we remain vigilant and recognize these calculated maneuvers. The fight for reproductive rights is far too important to be swayed by the doublespeak of artful dodgers.
Kim Miklofsky Bayne
Foothills
