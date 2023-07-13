Prior to the Dobbs ruling, we grew accustomed to how opponents of abortion rights mastered the art of reframing messages and redefining words to deny the facts. They crafted phrases like "fetal rights legislation" and "sanctity of life protections" to present themselves as righteous heroes. Now, they've taken their wordplay to the next level, hinting at a sweeping movement toward a restrictive "national abortion standard." This brings to mind the notorious "alternative facts" spin of Kellyanne Conway, which repackaged falsehoods as truth.