Letter: Creative accounting
I was so glad to hear Donald Trump finally clear up a deliberate falsehood about border wall funding promoted by the radical left democrats. “You aren’t paying a penny,” he said at his Tucson rally. “It’s all compliments of the federal government.”

So, now all you radical democrats can stop complaining about the nearly $4.5 billion spent on the wall in Arizona because it didn’t come from us taxpayers—it was a gift from the federal government.

James Nesci

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

