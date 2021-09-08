Letter: credit scores affected by the Covid due to laid off job.

I know Covid 19 has affected many people in many ways. Some have lost loved ones and many have lost jobs that allowed them to pay their bills and take care of their family. I have not heard anyone expressing concern about how losing their jobs can effect their credit scores. Someone with a great credit score can watch it fall almost a 100 points if they miss a payment because they no longer have a job. In most cases they receive unemployment insurance but this will at best provide for their utilities and food. I don't think anyone has even considered the long term effect it can have on someone. A bad credit score no matter what the reason will have a negative impact on someones ability to move on with their lives after all this. Will the reporting agencies consider why a payment was missed or will it be business as usual?
Thomas Fletcher
Southwest side
