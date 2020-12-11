Letter: Credit "Warp Speed"? Hardly

The United States and the world owe gratitude to Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin, the German-Turkish founders and researchers of BioNTech for their previous research in the manipulation of mRNA to fight cancer and other genetic technology with later funding from Pfizer, that led to development of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Two factors must be credited for the rapid development of the vaccine: increased computing speed in RNA and virus structure sequencing (science), and international cooperation, both in contrast to Trump's understanding and actions in the situation. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is another testament to such independent institutional cooperation and funding in addressing the danger by applying already researched SARS structure into a vaccine to mitigate the coronavirus impact.
Tom Robinson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
