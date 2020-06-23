Letter: Credit where credit is due

Does anyone remember the name of the 17-year-old woman who recorded the death of George Floyd in spite of being threatened with pepper spray? I don't. This a great shame because had it not been for her, we might have just added Floyd's name to the thousands of other African-Americans who fell victim to racist prejudice. Because of her up-close and personal recording, protests erupted around the world and the dialogue about racial injustice has changed forever. Please remember her name and honor her with a street name or a high school named after her and even consider the woman for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Glenna Sheerin
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
