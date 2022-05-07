Letter: Credit Where Credit is Due

To this point in time, President Biden has done a good job in a difficult situation----strategically increasing the pressure on Putin, and maintaining the NATO alliance. When something is working, people often perceive the situation to not be as difficult to manage as it most likely is. It seems for some, that is the case with Biden and Ukraine.

Americans are distressed about the increase in the inflation rate, increases affecting all of us. This is also a difficult situation but one that many economists say Biden has less control over than many people think.

I for one am not happy about the inflationary rate, but I am thankful a situation the President does have some control over---Ukraine---is slowly moving in a more positive direction. Dealing with a WW111 or something resembling an expanded conflict in Ukraine is not something we would want to test our ability to handle. President Biden deserves more credit for his efforts in Ukraine and less blame for the economy.

Fran McNeely

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

