A letter writer feels that the situation at our southern border ("since Joe Biden was elected") is the greatest crime ever perpetrated against the American people. As if there were no border issues prior to Biden! I disagree that this is the most egregious crime ever committed against the American people. That distinction belongs to those responsible for the January 6th insurrection, when a sore loser president orchestrated and condoned a violent and deadly coup attempt to overthrow our government and destroy our democracy . Incredibly, the deranged, disgraced miscreant is vying again to be president, with the support of his weak and cowardly party. Welcome to the Twilight Zone.