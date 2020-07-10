Letter: Crime in the streets

Mobs rule the big cities of America but you'd never know that if you read the letters to the editor and the guest essays and opinions published in this paper. We are branded "racist" if we don't reflexively support the lunatic unfocused proposals of Black Lives Matter and Antifa, but it was a national leader of BLM who said on national television, that if we didn't give him everything he wanted, they would burn the country down. Does this paper have any problem with that? And how about CHOP and The Summer of Love in Seattle. How is that going? And how about taking a stroll on a mild summer night on the southside of Chicago? The landscapes of most of our large great cities are urban wastelands and all are under the control of Democratic leadership and have been for decades. It's long overdue for this paper to ring the clarion call to end violent civil unrest and to restore law and order to our streets.
John Mason
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!