In following the news, it seems like crime is on the rise but the response to the crime is a lack of interest. Crime is nothing more than the violation of the rights of one by another, for their benefit. The concern of the criminal is not the possibility of being captured since the likely punishment will be reduced to a vacation. This response seems to be supported by prosecution leaders that are more interested in social issues instead of criminal activity. Each unpunished or poorly punished crime sets the stage for a bigger crime, and, without any repercussions, each crime will step closer to violence and hurt inflicted on the innocent. One of the oldest stores in San Fran is closing because of the increase in crime in the area.