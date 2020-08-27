 Skip to main content
Letter: Criminality in the Post Office
Letter: Criminality in the Post Office

If a gang invaded a US Postal Sorting facility and tore out one of its sorting machines, they would be charged with multiple felonies. But apparently, if you rip out over 670 of them, you're immune because you are the President.

If someone stole a postal service drop box off a street corner, they would be prosecuted for a felony. But if you steal hundreds of drop boxes across America you are immune because you are the President.

Interfering with the delivery of a single piece of mail is subject to fine and imprisonment for six months. But if you interfere with millions of American's letters, prescriptions and packages, you are immune because you are the President.

If you don't believe in Presidential immunity call your Senators and Congressperson and complain. If you agree this is criminal, tell them. As I am doing, start phone banking, or just call your friends and ask them to call and complain.

Arthur Post

Northeast side

