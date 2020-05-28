Letter: criminally insane
Letter: criminally insane

You may argue philosophically, but in life and death terms, there is no practical difference between Hitler and Mussolini dragooning and killing citizens for their aggressive wars, and Trump and his demands that everything reopen from their viral shutdown and the deaths that causes, to aid his re-election. In my mind he is as much a murderer as were his predecessor dictators. If he remains till this terms ends in January he will be responsible for most of the total 300,000 deaths at that time. Add to this his virus-is-a-hoax gimmick of mocking mask-wearers, his storming against voting by mail, his firing of inspector-generals to avoid truth-telling about his corrupted minions, self, policies, and what else, the conclusion is inescapable that he is criminally insane. If you don't think so, are you ready to live under the world's next democratically-elected dictator?

charles larson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

