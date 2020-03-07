Letter: Criminals won't obey gun laws...or any laws
Re: the March 3 article "Criminals don't care about gun laws.'

Re: the March 3 article "Criminals don't care about gun laws.'

John Gascoigne writes "does she think undocumented immigrants or criminals like drug dealers are going to submit to background checks? I think not!" Good point. Why have any laws if criminals won't obey them. We have laws against rape and we still have rapists, and laws against murder and we still have murderers. John, universal background checks will make it more difficult for criminals to buy guns. Gun shows will no longer have folks selling guns to folks out of their backpacks and will no longer be swap meets for criminals and terrorists.

Elliot Glicksman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

