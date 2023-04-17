Letter: CRINO James Abels, Midtown Apr 17, 2023 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Did you hear the one about Lindsey Graham (R) coinig a new acronym? CRINO! Crying Republican In Name Only.James AbelsMidtownDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star. Arizona Daily Star View Comments Tags Letter Midtown Linguistics Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: Beware Prop 412 is premature Vote No! Tucson Electric Power wants voters to quickly, quietly approve a 25-year agreement for electricity distribution in Tucson. Their campaign sign… Letters to the Editor: April 11 Letters to the Editor for April 11 Tucson speaks out: April 14 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for April 14. Tucson speaks out: April 17 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for April 17. Letters to the Editor: April 12 Letters to the Editor for April 12. Comments may be used in print.