Letter: Crisis anyone?
Anyone who believes that the pandemic was “preventable” has yet to sort out fact from fiction. The writer of a recent letter entitled “Have people forgotten?” hasn’t forgotten since it would seem he never had been fully acquainted with the facts in the first place. Or chose to ignore them. Example: “They blame Joe Biden for the border crisis when it’s their party that refused to fix it while they held office.” Little certainty what “fix it” means. We know who “they are.” Often now conditions at the border are referred to as a “crisis.” For all of the hype during the Trump administration, the border situation never rose to the level of being referred to as a “border crisis.” Then Joe came along and what was considered a reasonable level of control of people illegally crossing the border suddenly exceeded all numbers of recent history. Up over 400%. Crisis? Who’s forgetting?

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

