Letter: Critical Public Education About COVID-19 Prevention

Every reader should watch a YouTube video from Dr. David Price about protecting yourself and family from COVID-19. He currently works in a New York hospital treating COVID-19.
The video explains how the virus gets in to your body. Very simple and easy for them. You touch your face. About 30+ years ago I stopped touching my face or putting things up to my face (like a phone) when I was out in public places. I have never had the flu or a cold. I am a nurse and exposed to sick people, but I stay well. It is really nice not to be sick a bunch of times during the year. In addition to not touching my face I stay healthy, exercise, eat reasonably to prevent obesity, and follow my Doctor’s recommendations for vaccines.
I have watched people at the grocery store touching their face after they had been around the store touching things. People need some education.
Jaye Lofthus RN
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!