Letter: Critical Race Theory Deniers
Letter: Critical Race Theory Deniers

I am having a hard time following the logic of author of( CRT not history : it's propaganda ).

So CRT is" a gross distortion of history more accurately labeled propaganda"? We didn't massacre Native Americans, enslave Africans or put American citizens in concentration camps?

To me CRT is about owning up to the bad things we have done and trying to learn from it. The goal should be to look at what you do and say without the built in racist,xenophobic, and misogynistic view you get from friends and family.

Do you need to think your ancestors were good people and by extension so are you? Are you afraid you will owe somebody money? What are you afraid of?

Then she says despite what the National Education Association says she knows better and shame on those teachers!

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

