Letter: Critical Race Theory Is Lethal
Letter: Critical Race Theory Is Lethal

Just my opinion, but I think Critical Race Theory (CRT) seeks to divide Americans by race through claims that centuries-old systemic racism in America has existed throughout our history and continues today. Per CRT, it's all the fault of whites. It's a "divide and conquer" strategy, but this time it's not a Marxist economic proletariat (workers) vs bourgeoisie (middle/upper class) theory, it's based on race. Blacks vs. whites. Here's the twist. Look at whom the initial targets by blacks are in the cities. Jews and Asian Americans. Huh? And it's all on street camera security video after video.

Don't know where all this is going, but I do know that parents of children in solid Democrat (61% for Biden) Loudon County, Virginia are pushing back. Loudly. They don't want their children exposed to CRT in schools. I hope these parents are the canary in the coal mine as a warning to America against this deadly CRT gas seeping into our schools.

Steve Sollenberger

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

