Letter: Critical Race Theory is not history

Contrary to the NEA president, teaching Critical Race Theory is not teaching history. It is a gross distortion of history more accurately labelled propaganda. Parents should be staunch in their opposition to schools pushing what is an essentially racist narrative. The "1619 Project" which expounds on this theory has been thoroughly debunked by multiple well thought of historians. Shame on the largest national teachers union for promoting this deception.
Helen Moulton
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.