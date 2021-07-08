 Skip to main content
Letter: Critical Race Theory
We cannot teach our children the untruths that it was just a few "bad apples" that decimated the indigenous population, enslaved Africans, interred Japanese Americans, refused to recognize the rights of minorities, etc., etc. Like it or not, these things happened and to ignore them as the will of a white European majority is akin to teaching that the Sun revolves around the earth. Critical Race Theory is not a liberal Marxist plot to cause guilt and self-loathing among white students. It is an educational tool to make all of us reflect on the mistakes of the past as to not repeat them. Our state and others, as well as some local school districts have banned teachers from suggesting one race may have oppressed another. Terms such as “social justice”, “colonialism”, and “identity” have been suggested as CRT vernacular and therefore possibly unsuitable in the classroom. Something does not make sense when those who identify as fervently anti-Communist seek to transform history into propaganda.

Mark Hanna, Former educator and PCC Board member

Foothills

