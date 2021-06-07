 Skip to main content
Letter: Critical Race Theory
Letter: Critical Race Theory

Arizona Republicans just passed a law, Senate Bill 1074, designed to preclude training, orientation or therapy "that presents any form of blame or judgment on the basis of race, ethnicity or sex."

This law was passed on a party line vote with NO public hearing (Always bad process and almost always bad law). The goal here is to stop people from teaching that slavery was the fault of the white race (ohh, ahh 'blame' uh) and that the result is systemic racism that needs to be addressed.

For example this would mean you can't teach the Holocaust in such a way that 'blame' is placed on Hitler and the Nazis. I can only imagine the UNIVERSAL outcry if one tried to pass such a law in Germany today.

What is wrong with an honest look at the past as part of striving for a better future that is more inclusive?

David Bachman-Williams, Social Studies teacher

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

