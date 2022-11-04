Letter: Critical Race Theory

Why do the Right fear CRT? They claim it is because, taught in schools, CRT makes white childen feel bad about themselves when they are not to blame for centuries of discrimination and oppression of Black and Indigenous people.

But, really, isn’t it because they don’t want their kids to be coming home asking them about the history, not just of slavery and extermination of Indians, but of the continuous social and political pressure to keep these “others” from owning desirable property, from accumulating wealth to pass down to their children, from becoming well-educated and entering the professions and politics, from using the courts to prevent any policies whatsoever that try to level the playing field, and most of all, from voting: in short, from sharing in the full benefits of our democracy?