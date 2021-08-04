Letter: Critical race theory

Michael Schaller's August 1 guest opinion, "Critical Race Theory: What it is and isn't" is a crystal clear history lesson by a retired history professor that lays out in precise, accessible language what every informed reader needs to know about CRT.
Fundamentally, he writes, CRT does not focus on the beliefs or actions of individuals, but examines "how past and present legal, cultural and economic structures embody racist concepts" that foster inequality.
He illustrates this distinction with several facially neutral laws that in their fine print or implementation have had widely disparate impacts, including the Social Security Act, Fair Labor Standards Act, Public Housing Administration, GI Bill, Federal Highway system, and the war on drugs. Each description is sadly familiar.
Prof. Schaller's essay is an invaluable one-page dissertation on a vital concept and a tremendous boon to all of us struggling to understand American race history. Many thanks to Prof. Schaller and to the Star for running this piece.
Regula Case
Midtown
