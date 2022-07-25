Letter: Critical Thinking

In our modern world with its plethora of social media platforms and diverse and contradictory news outlets, society needs to change to meet the challenge of getting to the truth. From an early age people should be taught the value and process of critical thinking. Currently the classroom philosophy seems to focus on problem solving. Great, we need that. But in a world where lies, propaganda, and misdirection can be espoused by anyone, to everyone, more than ever there is a need for analysis, evaluation and comprehensive understanding of issues and ideas. Critical thinking needs to be as mainstream as English and Math. Perhaps over time we will get back to all knowing the same truths.