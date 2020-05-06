Letter: Criticism of Raytheon Contract Misplaced
Letter: Criticism of Raytheon Contract Misplaced

Two writers criticize the award of a contract to Raytheon for new missiles. One says no nukes should be made in Tucson and the other says money should instead be spent on health care. Both are laudable but unrealistic goals. Look at history and current events. It’s estimated Hitler killed 46 million people, Stalin 20 to 60 and Mao 70! One writer says 36 countries have signed a nuclear prohibition treaty. But not China, Iran, North Korea or Russian. Remember Tiananmen? Premier Xi wants it forgotten. How many Syrians has Assad killed? And Kim Jong Un North Koreans? There were and are despicable dictators in the world who commit heinous crimes. If we don’t stand up to them, they will dominate us. No? China just prevented WHO from helping Taiwan. Dictators and tyrants only understand one thing: force. We must maintain military superiority for our freedom.

James Tuthill

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

