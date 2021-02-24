 Skip to main content
Letter: Criticism of Sinema
Letter: Criticism of Sinema

Yesterday's full page political insert in the Star questioning whether Senator Sinema will "fight for us" raises several questions. First, who paid for it? Down at the bottom in small letters: "Paid for by Moveon". That's a name associated with the Democratic Party so we have to assume that our State Democratic Party is criticizing Democratic Senator Sinema. Why? Sinema has demonstrated that she doesn't always reflect the party line. For example, she said she would weigh all the evidence before deciding whether ex-President Trump was guilty, and she currently is not in favor of eliminating the Senate filibuster rules. I applaud her for taking independent and principled stands on these issues.

As a registered Democrat, I deplore our Party demanding complete allegiance. This is just like the Republican Party censoring Republican politicians who voted against Trump and his policies!

Dale Keyes

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

