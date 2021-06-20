 Skip to main content
Letter: Crowing without feathers
Crowing without feathers (in one’s cap)

I get that most people don’t trust the government and most never learned much science in school. But our low national vaccination rate is the fault of leadership.

The founding fathers were clear about what was needed for real political leadership: knowledge, experience, and virtue (selfless personality).

The founders wanted leaders who had knowledge of political science, and particularly the difference between republicanism (“democracy”) and elected monarchy.

The founders wanted leaders who entered local public service and stayed there in a variety of capacities for a long time.

The founders wanted people who did not care for fame, fortune, or control, but merely the opportunity to educate others, serve the majority, and preserve the rights of the minority.

Is there one such politician serving anywhere in the United States today?

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown

