Letter: Cruel and Unusal Punishment
With Covid 19 most hospitals, nursing homes and many doctor offices only allow the patient. This practice brings unbearable grief and pain to all involved. When one's spouse or child cannot hold their hand in their dying moments or to enourage them in recovery that is the definition of cruel and unusual. A friend's wife just had extensive cancer surgery with only a 35% chance of survival. He cannot see her. It is ripping his heart out. I know that the nurses try hard to comfort the patients, but they don't know any helpful personal history and are spread thin. This policy is a big part of why people are not going to medical facilities for checkups, vaccinations and other screenings.

Why not outfit the visitor in what ever PPE the facility uses so that the visitor is no more a danger to anyone as are the various caregivers. I am sure the visitor would be happy to pay any charge for the PPE.

William Hewes

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

