Letter: Cruel and Unusual Punishment for the Innocent

My wife has been on a seven week medical journey to hell. I had written earlier about the antivaxxers getting Covid, filling hospital beds, delaying her life saving surgery for nearly two weeks. This caused a cascade of never ending medical problems.
In a physical rehabilitation facility she fell from bed twice in one day. The first resulted in bangs and bruises; the second end with her in the ER. I spent six hours at bedside, comforting her and briefing two nurses and three doctors regarding her medical history. I left at 2 am for some rest--I couldn't sleep. I returned to be with her. She suffers from Parkinson's and is in early dementia. I was not allowed to see her because they don't allow visitors. Later a nurse called me to talk her down. All she wanted was me to be there to hold her hand.
William Hewes
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.