Letter: Crying for America
#45 President is encouraging his cult to commit violence!! A President of the United States!!! What happened to our country? He called on Racist Militias to Arms!! We are now a third World country! Sad oh Sad American citizens who care! Bloodshed is possible!! A sociopath wants this to happen because he is losing!! Where are the Religious people who want only peace! So they say? The FBI is warning the Public for Violence 11/3/2020! I am a disabled Vietnam Vet!! I Will not some young punk's harm my famliy or friends!! Our Country is now a Third World Republic!! God help us!!!

David E Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

