Letter: Crying Hypocrisy: A Dish Best Served with No Memory

Republicans have been sore losers (Nov 13,2020). The writer opines that if the Republican party had won the presidential election President Trump and Mitch McConnell would not be making allegations of voter fraud. In doing so, they are hypocrites and setting a poor example for our youth. I guess when the Democrat's candidate lost in 2016 the ensuing riots, the outgoing administration concocting allegations of collusion with Russia, the Democratic Congress boycotting the inauguration, the House Speaker tearing up the President's speech and four years of continuous, but fruitless investigations don't count as poor sportsmanship. It's time for the pots to quit calling the kettles black. All Reds and Blues need to come to grips with the fact their business model is deeply flawed and if unity in this nation is to happen, it is time to shut up, roll up shirt sleeves and get to the task.
Tom Hansen
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!