 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Crying Hypocrisy: A Dish Best Served with No Memory
View Comments

Letter: Crying Hypocrisy: A Dish Best Served with No Memory

Republicans have been sore losers (Nov 13,2020). The writer opines that if the Republican party had won the presidential election President Trump and Mitch McConnell would not be making allegations of voter fraud. In doing so, they are hypocrites and setting a poor example for our youth. I guess when the Democrat's candidate lost in 2016 the ensuing riots, the outgoing administration concocting allegations of collusion with Russia, the Democratic Congress boycotting the inauguration, the House Speaker tearing up the President's speech and four years of continuous, but fruitless investigations don't count as poor sportsmanship. It's time for the pots to quit calling the kettles black. All Reds and Blues need to come to grips with the fact their business model is deeply flawed and if unity in this nation is to happen, it is time to shut up, roll up shirt sleeves and get to the task.

Tom Hansen

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News