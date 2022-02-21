Letter: Cuba - Ukraine

There are differences...but this isn't one of them...JFK vs Putin
Sixty some years ago, Russia initiated a move to install a missile complex in Cuba with the intent of aiming those missiles at US targets. Cuba - right in our back yard! The US administration threw a fit and thwarted that effort with a blockade.
Fast forward to 2021. Russia sees an impending danger from their neighbor, Ukraine, who will most likely join NATO...undoubtedly leading to the installation of missile complexes with their targets being their eastern neighbors, Russia. Now Russia is throwing a fit and is ready to do whatever it takes to prevent that from happening. Their 'embargo' might take place as an invasion.
Does anyone else see a bit of hypocrisy in this situation???
Pierre Dumont
Foothills
