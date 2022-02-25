Re: the Feb. 22 letter "Cuba and Ukraine."
The author has chosen to use the Cuban missile crisis to show the hypocrisy of the west's opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There is no comparison. Sixty or so years ago, Russia sought to install nuclear missiles in Cuba. According to the Nuclear Disarmament Resource Collection, "Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons." And, there is no plan by NATO to install any. A much better analogy is the invasion of Poland by Germany in September 1939. Hitler used trumped-up concerns for the welfare of German populations in Poland as a pretext to demand territorial concessions (vox.com). Europe and the United States were slow to fully respond and in about a year an a half Germany had "overrun" ten other European countries (reference.com). Does the author really think Putin will stop expanding beyond Ukraine?
Terry Plaza
North side
