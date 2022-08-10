Letter: Cult of Lies

The Republican primaries proved that if you tell big lies people will believe them. To win, GOP candidates pushed Big Lies about the 2020 elections, burnished with insurrection and white nationalism. Real policy issues and honest debate were absent. Just baseless, obvious lies. Winning candidates debased themselves with abject, sniveling fealty to a pathological liar and con-artist--in-chief. Lies are the ticket to success in the Republican party. Don’t like election results or data about climate change or covid? Just lie about it and you’re on your way. The GOP has been on this path for years, stoked by hate-jockeys and conspiracy theorists on radio and TV. Honest election officials are threatened and Republican candidates who know and tell the truth are defeated while Supreme Court candidates lie under oath to win approval. The GOP is neither grand nor a party. It is a cult based on lies. If you are a GOPer that didn’t drink the orange Kool Aide then resurrect your party!