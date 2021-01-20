 Skip to main content
Letter: Cult Will Remain In 2021
It will take some time before the divisiveness in this country will diminish since a large cult of angry conservative citizens will remain after January 20th. I would like to believe that Biden will bring people together and help unite America, however, resistance from a spineless Congress and possibly a new competitor to Fox News, will sabotage the new president’s efforts. In such a complicated world, people want to hang onto a simple life and what could be simpler than remaining in a political cult that fuels their bitterness. Things will only improve when cult leaders are eliminated through criminal prosecution in court or disappear after a business trip to someplace without a US extradition treaty such as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Once people are left with no one to follow then the America we remember will return.

Owen Rentfro

Midtown

