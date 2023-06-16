As a moderate, my opinions have been likened to snowflakes, liberal and based in emotions by the contributors to these pages on the right. Many on the right steadfastly support the disgraced ex-president, even in the presence of overwhelming evidence of his bad acts. They accuse our government of abuse of power in investigation of his acts. Facts are dismissed because they believe in him like others have followed other charismatic leaders.

His supporters claim there is no precedent for his being investigated and/or charges. That may be true. But there has never been any other president who has committed the broad sins and crimes as he has.

Some have equated that the prosecution of him is akin to third world politics. I assert that we entered that arena when the fascist was elected.

As a family would call for an intervention if one of their children were to join a cult, isn’t it time for the GOP to have an intervention with the followers of Trump?

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke