Letter: Culturally Evil

Consider this generalization: It seems that we as a nation are continuing to be mean-spirited and ugly when it comes to voicing our opinions about others, especially when they’re not like-minded. Consider this specific: A public adversary to a nationally recognized radio personality took his final shot at him upon his death with the following: “may he rest in piss.” Don’t you have to wonder at times where the evil side of our nature is leading us, politically or socially? emedy? Deal in truths.
Take Edwin Markham’s (1852-1940) poem to heart. “There is a destiny that makes us brothers (written before PC), None goes his way alone. All that we send into the life of others comes back into our own. I care not what his temples or creeds. One thing holds firm and fast. That into his fateful leap of days and deeds. The soul of man is cast.”
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.