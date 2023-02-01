Letter: Culture and Climate: Policing in America

In the aftermath of these newest revelations concerning policing in the United States, it is important that we—the collective public—be encouraged to examine all of the variable factors that contribute to these incidents. Of course, no two circumstances are exactly alike, and therefore must always be examined with that in mind. For a moment, though, we should perhaps give some considerations towards culture and climate.

Memphis has long been at the top of many Most Dangerous U.S. Cities lists. What were the community conditions that constituted the need for their SCORPION unit? With recruitment being a paramount concern in major cities throughout the country, we have some obvious cause and effect scenarios taking place contemporaneously. Are we recruiting, hiring, and retaining the best people? As more facts become available for widespread consumption in cases across the country, I hope we take an honest look at these issues, taking serious measures towards positive and effective practical change.